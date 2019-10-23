Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls Tottenham's Harry Kane 'one of the best'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called Harry Kane "one of the best" in response to Roy Keane's comments that Manchester United should sign the Tottenham striker.

United - who allowed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to join Inter Milan in the summer without signing attacking reinforcements - have scored just 10 Premier League goals this season and have only netted once in two Europa League games ahead of Thursday's game against Partizan Belgrade in the Serbian capital.

During Sky Sports' coverage of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool, former United skipper Keane claimed they should move for Tottenham star Kane - a suggestion put to the Norwegian ahead of the match against Partizan.

Anthony Martial came off the bench as a late substitute against Liverpool

"Roy's quite straightforward, isn't he? For us, it's working hard. Getting Anthony (Martial) back is going to be a massive boost for us and I'm sure when Anthony comes back that'll help Marcus (Rashford) as well," Solskjaer said.

"With the forwards we've got, with the pace and the skills, I'm looking forward to the next few weeks.

"There aren't many (Robert) Lewandowskis and Harry Kanes. They're like (Alan) Shearer, (Ruud) Van Nistelrooy - fantastic goalscorers.

"Ours are different types of players, but I have to say I like someone who can finish half a chance and he does that. He's one of the best, but he's a Tottenham player."

Fit-again Anthony Martial is part of the squad that travelled to Belgrade for Thursday's Europa League match, but Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe remain out.

David de Gea and Paul Pogba were absent from training ahead of Manchester United's trip to Partizan Belgrade

Paul Pogba is unavailable through injury and Solskjaer confirmed the midfielder will also miss Sunday's trip to Norwich, although David De Gea will be available despite missing the clash in Serbia.

United are looking for their first win away from home in 11 matches and Solskjaer admits he is bemused by the club's poor away record.

"It's a question we've asked ourselves as well," Solskjaer said. "Because after I came in we won nine on the bounce and since then we haven't won any.

"So, it's an issue we have to deal with, sort out as soon as possible. We've got four games away now on the trot, so hopefully those statistics will turn."

Keane: Just go and get Kane!

United's draw against Liverpool prompted a Super Sunday debate about Solskjaer's striker situation, and Keane offered a simple solution: "Just go and get Kane from Tottenham. Easy. They are in disarray. Just go and get him."

Merson: Kane should consider a move

Meanwhile, in his column this week, Paul Merson said Kane will have to consider his future at Tottenham if he is to win trophies.

"If you are someone like Harry Kane, you've got to be sitting down at the end of the season and thinking: 'What am I going to do? Am I going to stay here and win absolutely nothing? Or do I go on and try and win something in my career?'," wrote Merson.

"I'm not having a dig at Tottenham, but you play to win in your career. Winning is the reason you play the game."

