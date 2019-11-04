Paul Pogba reveals Manchester United return timeline from ankle injury

Paul Pogba has played six matches for Manchester United this season

Paul Pogba has expressed his frustration at his inability to influence Manchester United’s results as he revealed his comeback to action is still three-and-a-half weeks away.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted last month he does not expect the midfielder to be back before December and Pogba said he would continue to wear a cast for 10 more days before two weeks of rehabilitation.

Pogba, who has missed the club's last seven matches in all competitions, has not played since a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League in September.

"I will still be under plaster for 10 days," Pogba told RMC Sport on Saturday.

"After, I still have two weeks of rehabilitation."

United saw a four-game unbeaten run ended with a 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday and club-record signing Pogba said he felt helpless watching his side from the sidelines.

Asked how hard it is to watch your team lose when you are injured, Pogba replied: "It is the worst.

"After, it is not easy to see my team-mates go to training or on the field.

Manchester United are 10th in the Premier League on 13 points after 11 games

"You train inside, you want to return to help your team but when you are injured it is not easy [psychologically]. The most important thing is to heal properly."

United host Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday before another home game against Brighton on Sunday before the latest international break.

Solskjaer's side face back-to-back home league game in early December against Aston Villa and then Tottenham before they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on December 7, live on Sky Sports.