Luke Shaw, Nemanja Maitc and Axel Tuanzebe back in Man Utd training

Luke Shaw has been out since August

Manchester United received an injury boost ahead of the Premier League's return with Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic and Axel Tuanzebe all back in training.

Some of the squad returned from the international break on Wednesday and started preparations for Sunday's league match at Sheffield United - live on Sky Sports - and they were joined by a few familiar faces.

Shaw, the England left-back, has been out since August's home defeat to Crystal Palace with a thigh injury but joined the main group in training as he steps up his recovery.

Another returning defender in training was Tuanzebe, who pulled out of October's 1-1 draw with Liverpool during the warm-up after suffering a hip problem.

Meanwhile, Matic's return to training could be timely for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with mainstay midfielder Scott McTominay a doubt for Sunday's game with an ankle problem.

Matic, who has been linked with a move to Inter Milan, has not featured since the 0-0 draw with AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on October 3.

Paul Pogba continued his recovery from an ankle injury in Miami this week but is unlikely to be back this weekend.

Diogo Dalot, the Portugal U21 right-back, says he is "getting closer" to full fitness.

United captain Ashley Young will be available again this weekend after he serving his suspension in the 3-1 home win over Brighton before the international break.