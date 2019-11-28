Manchester United player ratings: Luke Shaw struggles as youngsters impress in Astana defeat

A youthful Manchester United slipped to their first Europa League defeat of the season as a second-half comeback saw Astana claim a 2-1 victory – but how did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side perform in Kazakhstan?

20y 221d - The average age of the 10 outfielders starting for @ManUtd vs Astana is just 20 years & 221 days old. Fresh. pic.twitter.com/Hv9oHoMYwn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2019

Lee Grant - 6

Will not have been happy to concede twice on his long-awaited full United debut, but deflections of varying degrees of severity ensured the 36-year-old was not at fault for either of the Astana goals.

36 - Aged 36 years and 305 days old, Lee Grant is the oldest ever player to make his debut in major European competition for @ManUtd (excluding qualifiers). Paradox. pic.twitter.com/S9pCiLDBob — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2019

Ethan Laird - 6

Displayed an assured ability to read the game defensively while providing width and support to the United attack throughout.

Axel Tuanzebe - 6

Brought a calming influence to the United defence with debutants either side of him, using his pace and experience to quench Astana's early onslaught.

Di'Shon Bernard - 5

Marshalled the back-line well at the heart of the United defence but the most unfortunate of own goals marred what would have been an accomplished debut.

Luke Shaw - 5

Looked short of match sharpness on his first appearance since August, was caught out of position on a number of occasions and would have been punished against greater opposition.

Dylan Levitt - 6

Kept things ticking over nicely in midfield and was not afraid of taking on risky passes in a bid to initiate attacks, although his influence diminished as fatigue set in.

James Garner - 6

Drew upon his previous exposure in the first team to set the tone in United's midfield and was always a willing receiver of the ball on the turn.

Tahith Chong - 5

An ineffective performance that will be remembered for his inexcusable miss that opened the door to the Astana comeback.

Jesse Lingard - 7

Jesse Lingard ended a 28-game goal drought with his first goal in 10 months

Man of the match - relished having the captain's armband on for the first time, led by example from the first whistle and fought tirelessly for an equaliser to go with his opening goal.

Mason Greenwood - 6

A livewire throughout who kept the Astana defence honest and would have had a goal had he been presented with the chances his team-mates spurned.

Angel Gomes - 6

Angel Gomes made way for debutant Ethan Galbraith late on

Would have hauled United level with a stunning late free-kick had it not been for the Astana goalkeeper, but lacked the clinical edge to stamp his authority on the game.

Substitutes

D'Mani Bughail-Mellor (5), Largie Ramazani (n/a), Ethan Galbraith (n/a).