Astana 2-1 Manchester United: Youthful United taught valuable Europa League lesson

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's youngsters were dealt a harsh footballing lesson as Astana came from behind to condemn Manchester United to a 2-1 defeat in Kazakhstan.

With their passage to the knockout phase already secure, Solskjaer handed seven players - of which six where teenagers - their full club debuts in the Europa League Group L clash in what was the youngest-ever side Manchester United had fielded in European competition.

Solskjaer's faith was repaid inside 10 minutes when captain Jesse Lingard drilled United into a deserved lead.

The youthful United side enjoyed a measure of control throughout but their failure to convert their dominance came back to haunt them as Dmitry Shomko hauled Astana level on 55 minutes, 38 seconds after Tahith Chong spurned a glorious chance to double the visitors' lead.

Debutant Di'Shon Bernard's unfortunate own goal seven minutes later then sealed Astana's first Europa League points of the season and their first win over English opposition as United tasted defeat in Europe for the first time this campaign.

Team news Di’Shon Bernard, Ethan Laird and Dylan Levitt made their full debuts in a side with an average age of just 22 years of 26 days, despite featuring 36-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant, who too made his first start for the club. In addition to those four debutants from the start, D’Mani Bughail-Mellor, Largie Ramazani and Ethan Galbraith also made their bows from the bench in Kazakhstan.

How United learned valuable lesson

Considering the mixture of inexperience and rustiness, Solskjaer's side equipped themselves well during a bright start. Mason Greenwood stung the palms of the goalkeeper and by the 10th minute, the visitors were ahead.

Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring against Astana

Luke Shaw, making his first appearance since August, played in Lingard to rifle a low shot into the bottom right-hand corner from 20 yards, leading to cheers from all four corners of the ground.

Astana flickered into life midway through the first half and Dorin Rotariu wasted a glorious chance when ghosting behind the sleepy United backline, while Grant comfortably denied Abzal Beysebekov soon after.

29 - Jesse Lingard has scored just his second goal of 2019 for Manchester United, and his first in 29 appearances in all competitions since netting against Arsenal in the FA Cup in January, 307 days ago - this was his longest run without a goal at club level. Beans. pic.twitter.com/cqZ2wnEZFc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2019

Lingard saw a shot deflect over and Greenwood irritated team-mates by ignoring them to take a hopeful shot, with the teenager then irking the home fans by chipping Astana goalkeeper Nenad Eric with play halted for offside.

But Astana were proving a handful and pushed for a leveller after the break, with sloppy play nearly resulting in Bernard putting a clearance into his own goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to his players during a break in play

United were just about holding firm and had a gilt-edged chance to put the game to bed in the 55th minute. A smart one-two with Angel Gomes ended with Shaw turning and firing the ball across the six-yard box, where unmarked Chong somehow scooped over at the far post.

It was a dreadful miss that proved the evening's turning point. Astana's leveller had been coming and it was a strike that Shomko will treasure, hitting a low effort past Grant.

Dmitri Shomko of FK Astana celebrates scoring against Manchester United

United had little chance to restock by the time the perennial Kazakh champions were celebrating again, with debutant Bernard directing a cross into his own net at the near post seven minutes later. Axel Tuanzebe helped the devastated debutant to his feet.

Ineffective Chong soon made way as D'Mani Bughail-Mellor made his United bow, with Astana continuing to look the bigger threat and Runar Mar Sigurjonsson just missed the chance to score a stunning strike against the club he supports.

Astana keeper Eric pulled off stunning saves to deny Gomes' free-kick and then Greenwood as United fell to defeat on an evening that ended with Largie Ramazani and Ethan Galbraith coming on for their debuts.

25 - Manchester United have lost a European match in which they scored the first goal for the first time in 25 such games (W20 D4) since losing 1-2 at FC Midtjylland in the Europa League last 32 in February 2016. Novice. pic.twitter.com/IGwljnQj8p — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2019

What the managers said...

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "We're disappointed with the end result but there are definitely positives. I thought we started the game fantastically, the boys took control of the game, and the response after they scored two was also good. I was disappointed with that 10 minute spell, you could feel pressure was coming but some fantastic performances by the three young lads who made their debut, all were excellent."

Opta stats

Manchester United have lost a European match in which they scored the first goal for the first time in 25 such games (W20 D4) since losing 1-2 at FC Midtjylland in the Europa League last 32 in February 2016.

This result ended a run of 15 Europa League games without defeat for Manchester United (W10 D5), and was their first in the competition since going down 1-2 at Fenerbahçe in the 2016-17 group stage.

Astana ended a run of six consecutive defeats in the Europa League, scoring more goals tonight (two) than they did in each of those six previous matches in the competition combined (one).

What's next?

Manchester United host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday at 4.30pm. United then end their Europa League campaign at home to AZ Alkmaar on December 12 at 8pm, while Astana travel to Partizan at the same time.