Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United fans understand his philosophy

Manchester United have won one of their last four Premier League games

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he retains the confidence of Manchester United fans in what he is trying to achieve amid uncertainty over his future in charge.

The Norwegian hit back at "made up, blatant lies", following reports on Tuesday he will be sacked if United lose their next games against Tottenham and Manchester City.

Premier League draws against Sheffield United and Aston Villa have left United in the midst of their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 31 years, as Solskjaer prepares to face predecessor Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

"For me, I can just go on the evidence of the game days and supporters I've met," the United boss said.

"There's not many I've met and say that you've got to do something different. They can see what we're trying to do.

0:19 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called out 'blatant lies' after stories emerged he faces the sack if they lose to Tottenham on Wednesday Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called out 'blatant lies' after stories emerged he faces the sack if they lose to Tottenham on Wednesday

"They know there's a lot of work being done behind the scenes - putting a culture in the team, what we're trying to do here.

"We just need results, that's the evidence for us. The six games we've drawn this year, I feel we should've won."

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Mourinho, who has won his opening three games in charge of his new club, was sacked with United sixth after collecting 26 points from 17 matches, having earlier won the Europa League and Carabao Cup during his tenure.

1:01 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United players will not be affected by Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford with Tottenham on Wednesday Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United players will not be affected by Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford with Tottenham on Wednesday

"Very good reception," Solskjaer said of the expected Old Trafford welcome for Mourinho. "Of course that's just a testament to this club and the supporters of this club.

"Of course they remember the two-and-a-half years he was here, he won trophies. I'm 100 per cent sure our fans will welcome him, and the staff and the club, everyone.

"I can't remember the league position we were in [when I replaced Mourinho] but I've had now 50 games since then and the club isn't where it should have been and isn't where we want to be and we know we have to improve.

"We are working hard to do that right and when you change manager halfway through the season it isn't where it is supposed to be."