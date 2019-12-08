Harry Maguire hails Manchester United forwards after Manchester City and Tottenham wins

Harry Maguire has praised United's attacking displays in their recent wins over Manchester City and Tottenham

Harry Maguire says Manchester United's forwards are "a big threat, top players and great talent", as shown by their wins over Manchester City and Tottenham in the Premier League.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial helped seal a 2-1 Manchester derby victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday - which was United's third away victory against City in the league over the last five seasons.

Maguire, who became the world's most expensive defender after his £80m arrival from Leicester last summer, says United's improved offensive threat has been key to the club's upturn in form.

The 26-year-old told United's official website: "Over the last month or so, I feel like as a defender I look at the forwards and think they're going to score goals."

"At the start of the season we didn't really score more than one goal in a game but now I think it's a few games on the spin where we're back to scoring goals.

"They're a big threat, they're top players, great talent and I think it's all coming together now."

Harry Maguire has played the full match in each of Manchester United's 16 top-flight games so far this term

Maguire featured in United's 2-1 triumph over Tottenham, a result which condemned Jose Mourinho to his first defeat as Spurs boss upon his return to Old Trafford.

United also benefited from Chelsea's surprise 3-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park which helped close the gap between them and Frank Lampard's side in the table, following United's second consecutive win.

England international Maguire, who captained Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side against City on Saturday, believes United's recent results have demonstrated their top-four credentials, with his side now unbeaten in the Premier League in five matches.

Marcus Rashford celebrates with team-mates after giving Manchester United the lead at the Etihad Stadium

"I think you need to look after your own results, don't look elsewhere, keep winning games," Maguire added.

"We've won back-to-back games against Spurs and City. We've got another big game next week now.

"The top four is in sight but we just keep looking after our own results, keep trying to get the three points and keep improving."

