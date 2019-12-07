Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United: Explore the stats with interactive tools

2:54 FREE HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester United beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad FREE HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester United beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad

How did Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad on Saturday? Use our interactive tools and delve into the stats to find out...

United were as spectacular as City were shoddy in the first half, as the visitors raced into a 2-0 lead. Marcus Rashford's penalty, via VAR, put them ahead (23), before Anthony Martial squeezed a low strike off the post from 18 yards (29).

Nicolas Otamendi pulled one back (85) but the Red Devils held on for a big three points.

Use our complete set of interactive graphics below to discover the stats behind the result. Uncover which players excelled on the day or had an afternoon to forget...

How they lined up

Both sides lined up in their most familiar formations, with City starting full-backs Kyle Walker and Angelino in a 4-3-3, while Anthony Martial spearheaded United's 4-2-3-1.

Average positions

Angelino pushed forward for the home side and exchanged 30 passes with Raheem Sterling, with Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne combining frequently and Rodri distributing from central midfield.

The sheer disparity between the sides' passing combinations is plain to see if you tap on the 'Away' tab below, which reveals how few United achieved.

Action areas

Teams

Incredibly, only 13 per cent of the game took place in United's attacking third. In contrast, 44 per cent of the action unravelled in their defensive third.

Attacking thirds

As was seen in the average positions, Angelino's advanced role contributed to nearly half of the attacks coming down City's left flank, while United's limited attacks were also skewed down their left channel.

Player heatmaps & touchmaps

Select a player from the tabs below to view individual heatmaps. Defensively, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was immense and his map is a stark contrast to City's rampaging full-back Angelino.

In the opposition box

In terms of touches in the opposition box, City's dominance was quite staggering - but United's clinical finishing from limited chances proved decisive. Remember, you can tap on the counters for additional information.

Compare players on the day

Use the controls below to compare players' matchday stats.

Detailed player actions

Use the controls below to view detailed actions from one or more players, such as Wan-Bissaka's five crucial tackles.

Match stats

City achieved 72 per cent possession and reigned supreme across all attacking and distribution stats, apart from defining ones: goals, shots on target and shooting accuracy.

Goal-mouth replays

Tap on the counters or options below to view step-by-step replays of the goals and misses.