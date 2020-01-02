Gedson Fernandes: Manchester United target available as Benfica open to offers

Benfica want to loan Gedson Fernandes out

Benfica are listening to offers for Manchester United target Gedson Fernandes.

The 20-year-old Portugal international is one of a number of midfielders attracting United's interest in the January window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted the club are looking to recruit in central midfield after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

It is thought Benfica want to loan Fernandes out for 18 months with an option to buy.

Fernandes' representatives have been in the UK and have spoken to four Premier League clubs.

Lyon and AC Milan have made formal offers for Fernandes but his preference is to move to the Premier League.

He has not featured in Benfica's last seven games and is thought to have fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

Fernandes' release clause is £102m - but Benfica have conceded they will not get that kind of money for an out-of-favour player.

