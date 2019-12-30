Manchester United and the January transfer window

Dries Mertens has been linked to Manchester United

What has the manager said?

"We keep on going in the direction we're going," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said before his side faced Manchester City in December.

"We know that we need to strengthen the squad in depth and in quality. We've signed three good ones, for sure.

"We've got some young ones through but still the depth of the squad, especially when you think about all the injuries we've had, we haven't been able to have that consistency. But when we get those [new] players in I'm sure that gap is going to be closed.

"Do I look like I'm going to spend hundreds of millions of pounds on players we're not sure of? As I said, we need to rebuild, we need to change the culture.

"You want the culture with that hunger and selflessness that most of these players are showing. You've got the [Scott] McTominays and [Marcus] Rashfords and [Jesse] Lingards, the players that know what Manchester United is."

What did Manchester United do in the summer?

Daniel James has impressed for Man Utd this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bought in three players, signing Daniel James from Swansea (£15m), Harry Maguire from Leicester (£80m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace (£45m).

But there were some big departures. Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez (loan) left for Inter Milan, while Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian also moved to Italy, joining Roma on loan and Parma for £3.6m respectively. Ander Herrera went to Paris Saint-Germain for free while Antonio Valencia moved back to Ecuador to join LDU Quito. Dean Henderson also re-joined Sheffield United on loan.

Who have they been linked with?

Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund [Daily Mirror]; Danny Loader, Reading [Sky Sports News]; Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes [L'Equipe]; Dejan Kulusevski, Atalanta [Manchester Evening News]; Dries Mertens, Napoli [Daily Mail]; Christian Eriksen, Tottenham [Daily Mirror]; Emre Can, Juventus [Calciomercatio]; Arturo Vidal, Barcelona [Daily Mirror]; Jack Grealish, Aston Villa [Daily Mirror]; Moussa Dembele, Lyon [Daily Mail]; Ricardo Pereira, Leicester [Daily Mail]; Richarlison, Everton [Daily Mail].

1:12 Mino Raiola speaks exclusively to Sky Sports News about why Erling Haaland chose to sign for Borussia Dortmund ahead of Manchester United Mino Raiola speaks exclusively to Sky Sports News about why Erling Haaland chose to sign for Borussia Dortmund ahead of Manchester United

Who could depart?

Nemanja Matic, Atletico Madrid [Sky in Italy]; Matic, Inter Milan [The Daily Telegraph]; Chris Smalling, Juventus and Inter Milan [Gazzetta dello Sport]; Paul Pogba, Real Madrid and Juventus [Daily Express]

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News' James Cooper...

"Regarding Paul Pogba, who suggested he wanted to leave in the summer, unless a swap deal can be arranged there appears to be no-one, including Real Madrid, who can afford the £150m fee United are demanding for the Frenchman.

"Nemanja Matic looks the most likely player to be a target for other clubs as he is no longer first choice in the centre of midfield but, again, his wages might be a stumbling block.

"Otherwise departures seem unlikely with Marcus Rojo and Eric Bailly just coming back from injury so somewhat undecided along with Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Even loans out seem less of an option with a manager happy to blood youngsters."

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.