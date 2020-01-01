Man Utd's Paul Pogba surgery a big blow, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba was absent from the Manchester United squad at Arsenal with an ankle injury

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba "will probably need an operation" on his injured foot.

Speaking following Wednesday night's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, Solskjaer revealed that Pogba's ankle injury may require surgery and that the news was a "big blow" for United.

Pogba's future continues to be a talking point but Solskjaer was adamant the Frenchman will remain at Old Trafford despite his latest injury setback.

The Norwegian said: "Yeah I do (expect him to stay). He's injured now and will probably need an operation on his injured foot. So let's see how long it takes for him to get back.

"It's a big blow for us."

Ahead of the clash with Arsenal the United boss said he expected Pogba to be out for "a few weeks" with an ankle injury.

Speaking to MUTV he said: "He [Pogba] is feeling some discomfort in his ankle.

"He'll be out for a few weeks, definitely."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Pogba will not be sold during the transfer window

Pogba missed United's 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday with a recurrence of an ankle injury, but was expected to travel to London and be involved against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Solskjaer had said ahead of the trip to Turf Moor that Pogba "wasn't ready" to be included in Manchester United's squad following a long absence through injury.

The Frenchman came on as a second-half substitute in the defeat to Watford on December 22 and the win over Newcastle on Boxing Day, but was left out of the squad completely at Burnley.

At the time Solskjaer did not confirm if Pogba had an injury, instead saying he had a reaction during the game against Newcastle and did not feel ready.

Mino Raiola said Pogba's 'heart' is still with Manchester United

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford but his agent Mino Raiola said the midfielder's "heart" is with Manchester United, but added he needs to be playing in a side capable of winning trophies.

Pogba, who returned to United from Juventus in 2016, admitted in June that he was considering leaving Old Trafford for a "new challenge", while Raiola added a month later that he was in the process of finding his client a new club.

But the 26-year-old remained with United and Solskjaer said this month he will not be sold in the January transfer window.