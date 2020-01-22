Bruno Fernandes may not leave Sporting Lisbon until summer, says agent Jorge Mendes

Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes may not leave Sporting Lisbon until the summer, according to his agent Jorge Mendes.

The two clubs were initially understood to be close to agreeing a fee that could rise to £60m, with £43m payable up front and a potential further £17m in add-ons.

Sporting have since increased the overall asking price to £68m, however, and Mendes has raised the possibility that Fernandes may not leave the Portuguese capital until the summer transfer window.

Fernandes signed a new deal with Sporting in November until 2023

Mendes, who was attending a conference of agents at the Hive Stadium - home of National League side Barnet - told Sky Sports News: "I'm not sure if [it will happen] now or the end of the season.

"If he (Fernandes) will not leave now he will leave for sure in the summer because Sporting, they have spoken already with other clubs and something will happen."

