Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder 'desperate' to play, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba has made just eight appearances in all competitions this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba is "desperate" to play for Manchester United after having his ankle cast removed following surgery, but it remains unclear when the midfielder will return.

The 26-year-old has made only eight appearances in all competitions this season having been sidelined for three months earlier in the campaign before deciding to undergo surgery.

"Paul's had a terrible season with injuries, he's desperate to play football," United boss Solskjaer said ahead of Wednesday's League Cup semi-final against Manchester City, where his side will look to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit.

Man City vs Man Utd Live on

"It's hard to put timescales on long-term injuries," the Norwegian added. "He loves playing and he loves just being out there training as well, and it's been playing on his mind.

"I see a boy that is fed up of being injured. Paul has always been a top professional. I don't have any doubts when he comes back he's going to enjoy himself."

1:55 Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City

Despite making no signings in the January transfer window so far, midfielder Bruno Fernandes looks set to arrive at Old Trafford after United agreed a transfer fee of around £68m with Sporting Lisbon.

United increased their offer to Sporting for Fernandes twice in the past 24 hours, the second for a deal which could be worth 80m euros (£67.76m).

After weeks of negotiations, United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has reached an agreement with Sporting's director Hugo Viana which could see United pay an initial fee of 55m euros (£46.56m) plus add-ons for Fernandes, with the deal eventually rising to 80m euros (£67.76m).

2:46 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol takes a look at the finer details of Manchester United's bid for Bruno Fernandes Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol takes a look at the finer details of Manchester United's bid for Bruno Fernandes

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.