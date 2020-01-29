Gary Neville reacts to Ed Woodward house attack

1:54 Gary Neville reacts to the attack on Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's home Gary Neville reacts to the attack on Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's home

Gary Neville gives his reaction to fan anger that crossed the line following an attack on Manchester United chief Ed Woodward's home.

A video emerged on social media on Tuesday evening of a group of hooded figures appearing to throw red flares over the gate of the United executive vice-chairman's Cheshire house.

Neither Woodward, nor his wife and their two young children were present at the property during the time of the attack, but club security were immediately sent to the property to investigate, while police were alerted and will be helped by the club with enquiries.

Ed Woodward was in the stands at the Etihad to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final, second leg

Manchester United released a statement condemning the "unwarranted attack" and declaring: "There is simply no excuse for this."

Speaking ahead of United's Carabao Cup semi-final, second leg at Manchester City - where Woodward was in the stands - Neville also condemned the incident, as well as discussing the background to fan discontent at Old Trafford.