Bruno Fernandes could make Man Utd debut against Wolves, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes could make his Manchester United debut against Wolves on Saturday, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford with the option to extend for a further year.

United could pay up to £68m for the Portugal international, who scored 63 goals in 137 games for Sporting, and Solskjaer says he could make his debut for the club against Wolves, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"He's fit enough to play and he will definitely be involved in the squad," United boss Solskjaer said. "He has had of course few hectic days now, and even his daughter's third birthday yesterday.

"I don't know how much he'll be involved, but he'll be in the squad."

Fernandes to wear No 18 shirt

Fernandes will wear the No 18 shirt for United recently vacated by former club captain Ashley Young, who left to join Serie A side Inter Milan earlier this month.

Before Young it was worn by Frazier Campbell and, most famously, United legend Paul Scholes.

"He's a similar type of player [to Scholes] in skills. He could do absolutely everything as well, Scholesy, so no pressure!" Solskjaer joked.

"We've followed Bruno not just for months, but for years now. He's just developed more and more, matured, and he's going to be a fantastic Manchester United player."

United fans to stage walkout

Meanwhile, United fans are reportedly planning to walk out during Saturday's match in protest at the way the club is being run.

A recent report claimed supporters were arranging to walk out of Old Trafford in the 58th minute in protest against executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the club's owners.

United fans are reportedly planning to walk out of Old Trafford in protest during Saturday's match

However, according to the Daily Mail, the Manchester United Supporters' Trust emailed fans on Thursday urging them to applaud in the 58th minute to recognise the upcoming anniversary of the Munich air disaster, before leaving the ground 10 minutes later.

On the reports, Solskjaer said: "Well of course you want to see our fans being behind the team and the players. The players have been backed and the fans have been fantastic.

"We have a young team, there's going to be ups and downs so they will grow with their support. For me the fans have been backing us and sure they will back the team again."

De Gea to make 300th PL appearance

David de Gea will make his 300th Premier League appearance for United if he lines up against Wolves.

The Spain goalkeeper will become the 36th player to make 300 appearances in the competition for a single club, and the eighth to do so for United.

"He ranks at the top he has been unbelievable for club and 300 games and don't know how many clean sheets he's had," Solskjaer said.

"You could see on Wednesday night [against Manchester City] what he means for us. He's a presence at the back and a top human being as well."

David de Gea is in line to make his 300th Premier League appearance for United

