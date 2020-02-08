Odion Ighalo: Manchester United striker will not travel to Spain for training camp

Manchester United’s newest signing Odion Ighalo will not travel to Spain with the club as it is not guaranteed he would clear UK immigration on return, should border restrictions tighten on travellers who have been in China within the past 14 days.

Striker Ighalo joined United on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on Deadline Day.

United are travelling to Spain on Saturday for a warm-weather camp, but the Nigeria international will stay back in Manchester on a personal training and fitness programme.

A club statement said: "The club can also confirm that, due to the current situation in China, it has been decided that new signing Odion Ighalo will not travel to Spain as it is not guaranteed that he'd clear UK immigration on return should border restrictions tighten on travellers who've been in China within the past 14 days."

