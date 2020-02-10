Daniel James excited by potential bond with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United

Daniel James has been impressed by Bruno Fernandes despite only training with him twice

Manchester United midfielder Daniel James says he is excited by the effect new signing Bruno Fernandes can have on him and the team as a whole.

Currently on their winter break in a training camp in Southern Spain, James said how impressed he was with how quickly Fernandes had fitted in since his Deadline Day move from Sporting Lisbon for an initial fee of £46.6m.

The 22-year-old feels Fernandes' passing ability can help United's midfield and strikers after the Portugal international made an instant impact on his debut against Wolves.

"He is settling in great. I know quite a few of the boys speak his language and he speaks great English as well," he told Manchester United's website.

"So, I think as soon as he came in he put his stamp on the game and he showed what he is about in that last game, on his debut.

"He was great, with the balls he played in behind and, for me, if we can get that bond, especially playing it in behind, I think that will be great."

Their first warm-weather session was just the second time James had trained alongside the Portugal international since his first work-out was completed on 31 January, ahead of Fernandes' debut at the club the next day.

United are eighth in the Premier League table, and still in the FA Cup and Europa League, both of which are providing James with motivation.

He continued: "That is why I am at this club, to win trophies. We have got a great chance in both of them. Obviously we have got the Premier League game on Monday [against Chelsea] and then we have got that Europa League game [against Club Brugge] on Thursday, so we will go into both of those with our heads held high."

Manchester United travel to Chelsea next week on Monday Night Football.