Jadon Sancho to leave Borussia Dortmund; Manchester United interested

Jadon Sancho is a target for Manchester United, according to Sky Germany

Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer and Manchester United are keen to take him to Old Trafford, according to Sky in Germany.

The young forward, who turns 20 next month, has become a full England international since joining Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

He is expected to feature at the Euro 2020 finals this summer and has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Sky in Germany reporter Jesco von Eichmann told Sky Sports News: "He will leave Dortmund this summer, that's for sure.

"It's not clear to which club he will change.

Jadon Sancho after scoring against Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig

"Manchester United is one of the big clubs that are interested, that I've heard.

"Michael Zorc, the director of Dortmund, said last week in an interview that he hasn't had an offer for Jadon Sancho yet. Today, I asked him again, and he just smiled.

"There will be some offers for Sancho in the future. He is improving. He was very tired at the end of the first part of the season but now he's very fit and performing very good. He improved his behaviour.

"He had some trouble coming in on time - he came more or less late every day. He changed that and he is really improving.

"He is working hard in training so (head coach) Lucien Favre is pretty happy with him right now.

"I guess he thought over some things in the winter break and now he is working like the professional that he wasn't before."

Sky Sports News have contacted Manchester United for comment and are awaiting their response.