Manchester United to succeed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Ed Woodward

United announce 17 per cent fall in operating profit to £36.5m for three months up to December 31, 2019

Last Updated: 25/02/20 12:33pm

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been backed by Edward Woodward
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward believes the foundations are in place for long-term success with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

United are still in contention for Europa League and FA Cup glory, though they sit fifth in the Premier League - an eye-watering 38 points behind table-topping rivals Liverpool.

The big-money January arrival of Bruno Fernandes has increased optimism around the club and Woodward believes United are on the right track.

"We are pushing for a strong finish in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup as we enter the final third of the season," he said.

"We have continued to make progress on our squad rebuild, with many changes in terms of players that we have brought in and players that have come through our academy; the foundation for delivering the long-term success that we are all working towards is in place as we implement our plan and our footballing vision with Ole."

