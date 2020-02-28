Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not 'capitulate' against Everton again

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is "100 per cent sure" Manchester United will produce a better performance than their 4-0 "capitulation" to Everton last season.

The United boss described the April defeat as his "lowest" point as manager while also revealing it was the moment he decided "one or two had their last chances" at the club.

Out-fought and out-played by their hosts at Goodison Park, United did not manage to produce a shot on target until the 85th minute.

Gary Neville was outspoken in his criticism of United's display while Jamie Carragher described it as the worst he had seen from United during his time at Sky Sports.

When asked how far United have come since the humiliation 10 months ago, following Thursday's Europa League victory over Club Brugge, Solskjaer said: "Well, we'll see on Sunday won't we?

"That was the lowest I have been. I think you all know that and remember that. It was a capitulation. We had nothing about us.

"Everything that we didn't want to see, we saw in that game. Against Everton at home, they are hard to play against with the two strikers up front and they get players into the box.

"I'm 100 per cent sure we will put in a better performance this time."

That loss marked United's sixth loss in eight games, with Neville telling Sky Sports after the match: "I'm furious, to be honest with you.

"I've often said about clubs in the last seven years, if you've got weeds in the garden then you've got to get rid of them.

"But there is some Japanese knotweed at that football club and it is attacking the foundations of the house and needs dealing with properly. That performance today was rancid."

Solskjaer: Fernandes just loves football

The United boss was full of praise for new midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who scored a penalty as the Red Devils booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

"When I took him off, obviously he didn't want to come off, he just loves football," Solskjaer added. "He has so much enthusiasm. His smile. He just wants to be out there, he wants to be better.

"I tried to send him inside [when subbed off] because it was cold, but he didn't want to, he wanted to watch. He just loves football. He'll know everything about football and football is everything for him.

"He has been a big, big boost for us."

Solskjaer unsure on Martial return date

Solskjaer was also doubtful if Anthony Martial will be available for the trip to Everton through injury, although felt that Odion Ighalo was more than ready to fill his boots.

"Odion has definitely shown what kind of striker he is - he is ready for that game on Sunday," he said. "I don't know about Anthony, to be honest. We will have to do a scan on Friday."