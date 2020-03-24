Nani: I taught Cristiano Ronaldo everything! Manchester United cult hero names dream five-a-side

Nani selected former Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream five-a-side team

Nani has named former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream five-a-side team and jokingly claimed to have taught him everything.

The Portuguese winger's selection for his fantasy squad - named on a video on the Major League Soccer Instagram account - included three players with whom he shared the Manchester United dressing room.

Nani named David de Gea in goal and Paul Scholes among his outfield picks, with fellow countrymen Deco, Bruno Alves and Ronaldo completing the line-up.

On Ronaldo - who like Nani, also moved to United from Sporting Lisbon - he said, with tongue firmly in cheek: "Cristiano Ronaldo with all these skills, the fast feet, he learned a lot from me in the youth. He knows, he knows."

Nani is currently playing for Orlando in Major League Soccer

Continuing the very informal theme, Nani said of his goalkeeper selection: "David de Gea is in goal, a very good player and one of the best in the world but he must bring his glasses with him because he can't see anything without them."

But when completing his selection, he played a somewhat straighter bat when it came to assessing the skills of the fifth member of the team.

"Paul Scholes," he said. "great control of the ball and great vision."