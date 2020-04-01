Manchester United player of the season: Pick your Premier League 2019/20 star

Who has been Manchester United's player of the season so far? See our picks and cast your vote in our poll.

There are plenty of contenders from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad following United's post-winter-break revival - but who has been the standout performer?

Read on for the Sky Sports Football selections

Harry Maguire

United smashed the world record transfer fee for a defender to sign Maguire from Leicester, and in eight short months he has grown into the leader of the dressing room. His performances on the pitch made him the natural successor when Ashley Young vacated the captaincy, and he's proven to be captain material ever since. United's defence looks as strong as it's ever been in some time, and Maguire is the foundation.

Luke Shaw

Shaw has enjoyed something of a renaissance this season, thriving from the competition providing by the emerging Brandon Williams to produce what's arguably been his most consistent campaign since moving to Old Trafford. His performances may have gone under the radar, but his manager has certainly taken note, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declaring Shaw the best left-back in England, if not Europe.

Scott McTominay

It's never been in doubt that McTominay knows what it means to play for Manchester United but this season he's shown he has what it takes to operate at the highest level consistently. The midfielder had the last word on United's season, settling the Manchester derby with a stunning long-range strike that further proved the midfielder with the big personality delivers big moments in big games.

Fred

After a frustrating first season at Old Trafford, Fred seems to have finally settled at Old Trafford and since the turn of the year, he's been one of the first names on Solskjaer's teamsheet. From his decent passing range to tenacity in the tackle, the Brazilian is displaying all of the attributes caught United's eye in the first place and some. The future looks bright for Fred.

Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese has been a revelation since sealing his January move from Sporting Lisbon. Nine games, three goals, four assists and zero defeats, Fernandes may have been at Old Trafford for a fraction of the season, but his impact on and off the pitch has been telling.

Marcus Rashford

Injury may have curtailed Rashford's season but it's worth reminding that 2019/20, even with four months left to play, was his best goalscoring season of his United career. Rashford has notched 19 goals by mid-January, six more than his previous best return, and looked to have made the centre-forward role his own before a back injury halted his progress.

Anthony Martial

Martial is on course for his best goalscoring season at Old Trafford, an impressive achievement considering he missed seven weeks through injury between August and October. The Frenchman has proven to be the man for the big occasion, scoring crucial goals in both Manchester derby victories and the win at Chelsea.