Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic surprises young fan

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic teamed up with Soccer AM's Fenners to surprise one young fan during the coronavirus lockdown.

Soccer AM launched the "home top bin" challenge last week to keep people entertained and engaged during this isolation period with people sending in their efforts using the #HomeTopBinChallenge.

The aim of the challenge is to try and attempt scoring a top bin while in isolation.

Soccer AM has posted some of them up across their social media channels but arguably the best one was sent in by Dan Holgate, a viewer from Bolton, featuring his 10-year-old son Jacob James (JJ).

JJ produced a cheeky volleyed backheel into a wheelie bin, which has gained huge traction online, including from Manchester United player Nemanja Matic.

Soccer AM helped put Matic in touch with huge United fan JJ and it resulted in a moment the little man would never forget.

Hit the video at the top of the page to watch JJ get the surprise of his life!