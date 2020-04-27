Mark Bosnich: Man Utd should sign a 'top quality' striker to cover Marcus Rashford

0:56 Mark Bosnich thinks Manchester United should target signing a top-quality back-up striker, despite the good performances of Odion Ighalo Mark Bosnich thinks Manchester United should target signing a top-quality back-up striker, despite the good performances of Odion Ighalo

Manchester United should prioritise signing another striker to provide competition and cover for Marcus Rashford, according to the club's former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich.

There have been warnings from chief executive Ed Woodward that United may not have the capacity to sign multiple players this summer, owing to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bosnich, who had two spells at Old Trafford and won the Premier League with the club in 1999/2000, thinks further reinforcements in attack will be required despite the form of January loan signing Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo has impressed for United since signing on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January

"We saw Marcus Rashford's injury, and they had to go and basically get another striker in Ighalo so quickly... I think they need to strengthen in that area to make sure that they have got top quality back-up," Bosnich said.

"That's not being disrespectful to Ighalo because he's been absolutely fantastic since he's come in. If I had to pick one, it would be there."

Rashford suffered a serious back injury in mid-January and was ruled out for several months

Just last week, former Tottenham and Liverpool director of football Damien Comolli suggested that only a select few Premier League clubs would be able to spend money on players this summer.

It comes as uncertainty continues over the proposed timeframe of resuming the season in June and what repercussions this could have on next season if this date is missed and if lockdown is extended.

Bosnich, who spent a decade in the Premier League with Aston Villa, United and Chelsea, echoed Comolli and Woodward and thinks it will take a while for things to settle down in football.

"I can completely understand why Ed Woodward is saying that, and that will be the same pretty much all over the board, and not only with Manchester United, all football clubs and pretty much all sports.

"We all know that things will take a while to get back to what they once were."

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has played down transfer talk at Old Trafford

However, the former goalkeeper is certain the season will be played to a conclusion and says a proposal from rugby league in Australia could be replicated in football here.

He said: "I think that they will complete the season, I'm positive of it. Obviously, it is going to rely on the government and the Chief Medical Officer of the UK actually saying it's OK.

"If they can organise - like the rugby league are talking about here in Australia - organising a hub with all the players all close together, if it's not too impossible to do that, I actually think it will be a benefit for the whole public that they have got something to look forward to."