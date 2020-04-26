Manchester United's Scott McTominay says he turned down loan to prove himself at club

Scott McTominay is a regular in Manchester United's midfield

Scott McTominay says he turned down the opportunity to leave Manchester United on loan in order to prove himself at Old Trafford.

The Scotland international has established himself as an important member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield this season - which he attributes to taking the chance he was presented with at the start of 2019.

Solskjaer had replaced Jose Mourinho as interim manager, and one of his first acts in the transfer market was to allow Marouane Fellaini to join Chinese side Shandong Luneng.

At the time, Celtic were in talks to take McTominay on loan. But Fellaini's departure presented him with increased chances in the first team - and 27 appearances in all competitions this season shows he has not looked back.

Speaking to the Official Manchester United Podcast, McTominay said: "About a year-and-a-half ago there was a time where it (loan move) might have been a possibility and then somebody leaves or something like that, and then your opportunity comes and you have to take it.

"You hear loads of stories about boys going on loan and different things like that and I always had it in my head that I don't want that. I want to be showing myself here first and if it doesn't work here then you go somewhere else."

McTominay, who has 12 caps for Scotland after choosing to represent them over England, also said how important it is for players to not get carried away by the luxuries on offer at a club like Manchester United.

"For me, you hear the stories about getting the life of luxury at Manchester United and people take that for granted, like the food in the canteen, your kit being laid out for you every morning," said McTominay.

"People just expect that and you have to always remember where you come from in that respect and always appreciate what people do for you. I feel like that is culture that is brought through for us."