Manchester United should be able spend in transfer market despite coronavirus, says Mark Bosnich
Last Updated: 20/04/20 10:18am
Manchester United should have funds to spend in the next transfer window despite the financial impact of coronavirus, according to former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich.
Former Liverpool and Tottenham director of football, Damien Comolli, has told Sky Sports News he believes "there will be very little cash available" for transfers this summer - and that an agent has told him only three Premier League clubs will be able to spend money.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already told Sky Sports he is confident United will do business this summer and Bosnich expects the club to invest when the transfer market reopens.
"We've got to be aware of the situation with what's going on in terms of prices and money to spend," said Bosnich.
"But I do believe that, regardless of the COVID-19 situation, Manchester United, as always, will be a club that have the money and the funds ready to spend.
"Regardless of whether you spend £90m on a player or £9m on a player, it is still a little bit of a gamble.
"But they will definitely be in a position to do that, as they always have been."
Manchester United were unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions when coronavirus called a halt to the season in March.
Despite that run of form, they remain three points off the Champions League places and 37 points behind runaway league leaders Liverpool.
However, club captain Harry Maguire believes the team is on the "right track" under Solskjaer and Bosnich expects his former side to challenge for the Premier League title next season if they make the correct signings.
"They were on a tremendous run before this break and [they need] only a couple more players, in my opinion, for the starting XI," added Bosnich.
"He may need to strengthen the squad depending on who leaves during the next transfer period, whenever that may be.
"But with a couple more really top class starters, I think that will ensure Manchester United will be challenging for the title, sooner rather than later."