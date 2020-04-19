Manchester United's Odion Ighalo says Bruno Fernandes will take Premier League by storm

Odion Ighalo has been impressed with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says Bruno Fernandes has had an impressive start to life at Old Trafford and will take the Premier League by storm.

Fernandes made an instant impact for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with the Portuguese midfielder scoring twice and providing three assists in his first five league appearances, after joining from Sporting Lisbon in January for an initial fee of £46.6m.

Ighalo had previously trained with Fernandes at Udinese before the pair were reunited at Old Trafford, and the Nigerian believes that Fernandes' performances will get even better as he settles into life at his new club.

Ighalo told the United Hangout: "He [Fernandes] is intelligent, he has foresight, he has vision. He sees what he wants to do with the ball before it comes to him.

"You can see the understanding between him and [Anthony] Martial, you can see the understanding between me and him, so he's a very good player - and he's not even settled down yet.

"He comes from a very different place to the Premier League. When that guy has settled down, he's going to take the Premier League by storm."

Since arriving on loan from Shanghai Shenua in January, Ighalo says he has also been particularly impressed with Martial, who he believes is an even better player than what he appears on television.

Ighalo said: "Anthony, since I came, he's been scoring goals and doing so well, fighting a lot. He is a great player, he has great technique.

Fernandes and Anthony Martial combined for United's opener in the Manchester derby

"He can do anything with the ball and he's been doing fantastically well. I just hope he keeps going and scoring more goals and we end the season very well.

"Watching it from outside it's different. You only watch games every weekend and see how skilful he is. But I train with this guy every day. Every blessed day I train with him, and it's incredible what he does in training. He does it so easy.

"Sometimes in games, it's difficult to do it, sometimes you face a tougher opponent but this is someone who every day you see in training and say wow, he's a good player."