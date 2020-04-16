Harry Maguire speaks of pride in NHS workers: 'We're trying to do our bit'

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire spoke of his pride for the NHS during the coronavirus crisis, and insists footballers are "trying to do our bit".

Maguire's club will not be using the government's furloughing scheme to protect around 900 full-time members of staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maguire recognised that all clubs will be in a different shape to deal with the coronavirus crisis, and says he is having regular meetings with United regarding their own stance.

Maguire told Sky Sports' Gary Neville: "I think first and foremost every club will be different. I'm having weekly discussion with the club about how we want to go forward and monitor it, that's as much as we can say on behalf of our club, we will continue to evaluate and monitor it weekly.

"I'm sure every week we will evaluate, see where we're at, and see if we need to do anything regarding deferrals or wage cuts. Every club will be different, have different circumstances, and I'm sure each captain will be speaking on behalf of their clubs on that."

Regarding his own time during the lockdown, Maguire says he and fellow United players are doing both group and individual work, and the skipper sees no reason why the players cannnot keep fit during the downtime.

"We're doing a bit of both individual and group work, we're trying to meet on a conference call every now and then, maybe do some sort of a core circuit or hamstring circuit, but mainly the fitness sessions they've been sending them over, cardio, whether on a bike or outside or on a treadmill.

"We're trying to do our bit, there's not much else to do other than get your hour of exercise in a day, so there's not much excuse for the lads in terms of not keeping themselves fit.

Ahead of Thursday's clap for NHS workers at 8pm, Maguire added: "It's obviously difficult but it's a lot more difficult for the NHS and the key workers out there working every day. For myself, I'm really proud of the NHS and the work they're doing so I'm following the guidelines to protect them."

