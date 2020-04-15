Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder says new signings must be 'hungry for titles'

Bruno Fernandes says he wants to win "everything" at Manchester United and insists new signings must be "hungry for titles".

United have been linked with a number of big-money transfers this summer including England duo Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho, while RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano has recently emerged as a possible target.

Fernandes has hit the ground running since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon for £46.6m in January, registering three goals and four assists in nine appearances so far.

And the Portugal midfielder, who picked up the Premier League's Player of the Month award for February, wants any new arrivals at the club to share his ambition of winning every competition on offer.

"I want to win everything. I'm hungry to win everything. I came to Manchester to win, to win titles, league, Champions League, everything," Fernandes said in a Q&A with supporters on United's official website.

"We know the potential Manchester have, because we are a young team, young players, but we've got a lot of quality.

"It doesn't matter if we're young and the others have more experience than us, because we have also experienced players who can help the youngest.

"The mix we have now and in the future, I don't know what will happen in the next season, of course Manchester is a big club and normally they buy someone because you are a big club and everyone wants to come here.

"We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win. Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles and everything. I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win."

The arrival of Fernandes helped United to an 11-game unbeaten streak before football was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 and despite hoping for a return to action soon, Fernandes urged supporters to stay safe.

"I just want to say to stay safe, stay at home. Just be careful when you go out shopping, to get food and everything," he added.

"Be careful with your babies, with your family. Protect everyone you can. Be safe, be at home because now is the time to fight together against this virus.

"Unfortunately, we can't play but soon if we push altogether for the same side we will play again and we will have your support at Old Trafford."