Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder focused on his goals amid lockdown

Paul Pogba has struggled with injury all season

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says the coronavirus pandemic has not changed his goals ahead of a long-awaited return from injury.

Pobga has been out since Boxing Day with a foot problem and has only made eight appearances this season, but is focused on returning to full fitness during the shutdown with football in England suspended indefinitely.

"I have a little home gym in my house," Pogba told Ask Man Utd on the club's official website.

Pogba's last appearance was from the bench at Watford

"I can do some training, some running, some bike, go outside and do some things with the ball. I am just keeping busy and keeping healthy.



"We have got to stay motivated, there is no other choice. It is a period and we don't know until when it will be like this, but I still have goals in my head and one day hopefully this [pandemic] will stop.



"And then we have to get back on the pitch, so we have to be ready. For myself, I have been out for a long time as well, so for me I just want to come back playing football."

The Premier League has cancelled all games for the U23 competitions and below for the rest of the season, with a means of determining final standings still to be announced.

Pogba has joined team-mate Marcus Rashford in offering his advice to the academy players at United during this crisis.

Marcus Rashford also had some advice for the academy players in shutdown

"My advice first of all is to stay safe, stay at home and keep practising," he adds.

"There is always a way to work, you can work with anything you have at home, you can still do sit-ups, push-ups.

"For abdominals and core work, you don't need weights and stuff like that. You just need the work."

As well as working on his fitness, Pogba is also keeping in contact with some of his team-mates during the lockdown.

"I spoke with Eric [Bailly], I spoke with Andreas [Pereira], I spoke with Victor [Lindelof], I spoke with Juan [Mata], Jesse [Lingard]... we all talk, we send messages and stuff like this," Paul points out.



"We keep in touch and we see everyone [on screen].



"If I had to isolate with somebody? Eric Bailly, for sure. He will make me laugh all day long!"