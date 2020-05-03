Manchester United great Andy Cole says the club will soon be back in the title mix

Former Manchester United forward Andy Cole thinks his old club are on the right track and could challenge for the Premier League title within the next couple of seasons.

Cole won the title five times during a trophy-laden six-year stint at United but success has been much thinner on ground in recent seasons at Old Trafford.

United's last title came in 2013 - and they have finished second just once since then.

Cole thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has United moving in the right direction

But, as great rivals Liverpool wait to see if they will claim a first title in 30 years, Cole told Sky Sports he does not think United will be facing a similar drought.

Prior to the league's suspension, United had been in good form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Cole said: "There is definite progress being made.

"It is all about making small steps.

"When you are talking about challenging for the league in the next few years, I would genuinely like to believe so.

"It has taken Liverpool 30 years to get themselves in this position - I never want to see Man United in that position, taking 30 years to possibly win the Premier League again.

"Man United will get there - with the better players that they keep and the better players they bring in - come possibly next season or the season after that."