Manchester United to speak to Marcos Rojo after breaking lockdown rules in Argentina

Marcos Rojo returned to Argentina on loan earlier this season

Manchester United will remind Marcos Rojo of his responsibilities after the defender was filmed appearing to flout Argentina's coronavirus lockdown rules.

The 30-year-old, on loan at Estudiantes, was seen playing cards and smoking with friends in his homeland.

Argentina president Alberto Fernandez recently extended lockdown in the country until May 10.

Rojo is not the first Premier League player to break government rules.

Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Moise Kean plus several Arsenal and Tottenham players were all criticised for breaking lockdown regulations.

Rojo, who has not played for United's first team since November, returned to his homeland in January after he joined Estudiantes on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Argentine had been looking forward to taking part in the Copa Superliga, a 24-team tournament scheduled to end in a playoff in May, but the competition has been cancelled by the Argentine Football Association due to the coronavirus pandemic.