Patrice Evra: Sir Alex Ferguson taught me to be like a robot

Patrice Evra won 10 major trophies, including five Premier League titles, during his time under Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford

Patrice Evra says Sir Alex Ferguson sharpened his winning mentality at Manchester United to the point that he felt "like a robot".

Speaking to the UTD podcast, Evra revealed the extent to which legendary Old Trafford manager Ferguson nurtured a mindset at the club where winning matches and competitions became a "normal" experience.

Under Ferguson, Evra won five Premier League titles, three League Cups and the 2008 Champions League in a trophy-laden nine-year spell at the club before leaving for Juventus.

"I'll be honest, when you start winning the third one, the fourth and the fifth, you celebrate but not the same way," said the former France international left-back.

Evra has provided a unique insight into the winning mentality Ferguson fostered at Old Trafford

"You celebrate because of the cameras and stuff, but it's not the same. Ferguson taught us all to be like a robot. I don't think I was a human being playing for Manchester United. When we won games, when I was doing something good, I wasn't pleased. For me, it was something normal.

"I always say that (Didier) Deschamps taught me winning is important, but Ferguson taught me that winning is normal. I remember after big wins against Liverpool, he just said, 'Well done, son'. He was never screaming, apart from when we won the Champions League final."

That Champions League final - in which United beat Chelsea on penalties in the Moscow rain - also provided Evra with another illustration of Ferguson's unique psychology.

Evra said: "Ferguson took the microphone and he said, 'Well done guys, I'm really proud of you. We won the league and the Champions League, but next year if someone doesn't want to win again, I will cut his contract. Enjoy your summer with your national team and I don't wish you good luck'.

"I remember I came home, I dropped my bag and was thinking 'this is the feeling to win the Champions League?' But actually, winning was normal and you shouldn't be excited about that."