Jaap Stam says Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must stick to his principles

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be applauded for sticking to his principles and shaking off early criticism, says Jaap Stam.

United are set to make their long-awaited return to top-flight action when they travel to Tottenham on Friday Night Football - live on Sky Sports Premier League - looking to build on their strong form before the season froze.

Solskjaer's side had gone 11 games unbeaten when football was suspended in March due to coronavirus and during the following three months Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have been able to get back to full fitness after injury lay-offs.

The Norwegian had come under pressure prior to that good run of form, and Stam feels that Solskjaer should be applauded for turning things around.

"When you play at a high level, sometimes you don't like it when people talk to you and say what you need to do," Stam told Sky Sports News. "You're thinking, 'I know certain things as well'.

"Even us, when you play at a certain level, everyone is willing to learn, we're open for comments no matter our age. You can still learn and improve.

"Ole is that as well but going into management, you need to have your own ideas and stick to them, not get influenced by what everybody on the outside is saying.

"If you do that then you're going to be changing every week and players will wonder what the manager is doing.

"You need to listen to the people around you, stick to your own ideas, how you want to play and what you're trying to do, and eventually that will come out."

Stam thinks that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will make it "difficult" for his former club on Friday night, adding: "I don't know him that well but knowing him from being in management, he hates losing, which is a good thing to have as a manager.

"Playing against United will bring that bit of pressure. He is going to psyche his team up to give more than 100 per cent, to make it difficult for United, and to win."

