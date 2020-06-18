Jude Bellingham: Manchester United target focused on Birmingham, says Pep Clotet

Jude Bellingham is a target for Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United

Birmingham City's in-demand midfielder Jude Bellingham is focused ahead of the Championship restart, says head coach Pep Clotet, as speculation intensifies over his future.

Bellingham, 16, is one of the hottest prospects in Europe and has been the subject of interest from Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Reports in Germany claim Dortmund have reached an agreement in principle for the teenager, but United are said to be holding out hope they can still strike a deal for Bellingham.

Clotet, who is leaving Birmingham at the end of the season, was unable to provide an update on Bellingham's future but was full of praise for the 16-year-old's maturity.

"I will not be able to tell you much because it is something that concerns the club and Jude Bellingham," said Clotet, ahead of Saturday's trip to West Brom. "I never wanted to get details from them.

"I think Jude has done a fantastic job during these months leading up to this situation we have now. He looks a stronger player in my opinion, he looks very focused.

"There has to be a simple decision between the club and Jude and whatever other clubs are involved, in the case that Jude leaves.

"But that is up to them and I cannot add anymore."

Bellingham visited United's Carrington training base with his parents in March. They were given a tour and introduced to Sir Alex Ferguson.

The England U17 international is unable to sign a professional contract until he turns 17 on June 29.

He came Blues' youngest ever player when he made his debut in August 2019, aged 16 years and 38 days.