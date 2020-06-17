Borussia Dortmund fall to shock home defeat to Mainz - European round-up

Jadon Sancho was unable to prevent a surprise defeat for Borussia Dortmund

Mainz increased their chances of survival in the Bundesliga with a shock 2-0 win at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Second-placed Dortmund will now be looking over their shoulders after this setback, where Jonathan Burkardt opened the scoring after the half hour before Jean-Philippe Mateta struck from the penalty spot minutes after the break.

With just two games remaining, Mainz went five points clear of 16th-placed Fortuna Dusseldorf, who came from 2-0 behind after 86 minutes to secure a 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig.

Leipzig appeared set to move within one point of Dortmund after Kevin Kampl and Timo Werner struck shortly after the hour, but Steven Skrzybski pulled one back before Andre Hoffmann levelled in added-on time.

Bayer Leverkusen are back up to fourth after seeing off Cologne 3-1.

Sven Bender and Kai Havertz put Leverkusen two goals to the good and although Sebastiaan Bornauw pulled one back, Moussa Diaby restored the two-goal cushion.

Eintracht Frankfurt leapfrogged 10-man Schalke and into ninth with a 2-1 home victory.

Andre Silva and David Abraham struck and although Weston McKennie halved the deficit, Can Bozdogan's sending off for a second yellow card helped Frankfurt hold on for all three points.

Moanes Dabour scored twice while Ihlas Bebou came off the bench to net as Hoffenheim won 3-1 at Augsburg, whose goal from Ruben Vargas turned out to be a mere consolation.

La Liga: Atletico thrash Osasuna

Atletico Madrid are up to fourth in La Liga after cruising to a 5-0 win at Osasuna.

Joao Felix netted in either half, while Marcos Llorente came off the bench to add a third before fellow substitutes Alvaro Morata, the on-loan Chelsea striker, and Yannick Carrasco also got on the scoresheet.

Raul Garcia's penalty and Asier Villalibre's goal helped Athletic Bilbao to a 2-2 draw at Eibar, whose goals came from Kike and a spot-kick from Fabian Orellana.

Celta Vigo moved two points clear of the drop zone after a goalless draw at Real Valladolid.

