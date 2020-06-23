Scott McTominay signs new Manchester United contract to run until 2025

Scott McTominay will remain at Manchester United until June 2025 after signing a new deal

Scott McTominay has signed a new contract which will keep him at Manchester United until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 23-year-old midfielder made his debut in 2017 against Arsenal and has gone onto make 75 appearances for the first team, scoring six goals.

After signing his new deal, Scotland international McTominay said: "Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I'm so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team.

"All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I'll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt. I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today.

"I'm looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to complete the renewal and said: "Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield.

"He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott's attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years.

"As we always say the Academy is the bedrock of the club and having come through the system everyone knows that Scott has shown the exact mentality that you need to succeed at Manchester United. I look forward to seeing his continued improvement in the years to come."