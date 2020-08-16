Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder says Eric Cantona comparisons are premature

0:23 Bruno Fernandes says he needs to "do much better" before he can be compared to Man Utd great Eric Cantona Bruno Fernandes says he needs to "do much better" before he can be compared to Man Utd great Eric Cantona

Bruno Fernandes says he needs to "do much better" before he can be compared to Manchester United great Eric Cantona.

Fernandes has made an instant impression since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January, scoring 11 goals and setting up eight to fire United to a third-placed finish in the Premier League and the Europa League semi-final.

The Portuguese playmaker bids to inspire the United forward line against Sevilla on Sunday night, with a place in the August 21 final against the winners of the Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk tie at stake.

Fernandes' impact so far has been likened by former United players to that of Cantona, who joined Sir Alex Ferguson's side from Leeds United midway through the 1992-93 season and helped end their 26-year wait for a league title.

"It's really good for me to listen to that and to be talked about alongside such names," Fernandes, 25, told the club's website on Saturday. "For me, Cantona was an amazing player for the club and I need to do much better to be compared with him.

"I'm really happy for what I have done, but I'm not satisfied like the coach said."

United face Sevilla in the last four of the Europa League on Sunday hoping to get third time lucky after falling at the semi-final hurdle in the League Cup to Manchester City and in the FA Cup to Chelsea.

"Coming to Manchester is about winning trophies. I will be happy at the end of this season to have one, if we win the Europa League," the Portuguese midfielder added.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's "big players" will have to step up if his team are to avoid a third semi-final loss of the season in the Europa League against Sevilla.

United are looking to make it third time lucky having lost in the semi-final stage of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, with Solskjaer underlining the importance of grasping this opportunity.

"You know that when you come to a semi-final, you're playing against big teams," the Norwegian said. "Good teams with quality.

"It's time to step up for big players, big game moments. You have to have 100 per cent focus because any little moment can change the game.

"We've learned that it's very painful to lose a semi-final."

Manchester United have a chance to prove just how far they have come under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday in the Europa League semi-final.

The signs have been very promising - both visually and results-wise - but a win over Sevilla to reach a major European final would hammer home the theory that this team is going places fast. A place in the final against Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk is the prize on offer.

The last meeting between these two teams, just over two years ago, saw United dumped out of the Champions League last 16 by the La Liga side at Old Trafford. It was a performance that epitomised Jose Mourinho's final months in the job; unimaginative, stale and downright dull.

