Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls on Man Utd's 'big players' to step up in Europa League semi-final vs Sevilla

Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba will hoping to avoid a third semi-final defeat this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on Manchester United's "big players" to step up as his team look to avoid a third semi-final loss of the season in the Europa League against Sevilla.

Having required extra-time to see off FC Copenhagen 1-0 in Monday's quarter-final, United will return to Stadion Koln on Sunday in search of a place in August 21 finale.

United are looking to make it third time lucky having lost in the semi-final stage of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, with Solskjaer underlining the importance of grasping this opportunity.

"You know that when you come to a semi-final, you're playing against big teams," the Norwegian said. "Good teams with quality

"It's time to step up for big players, big game moments.

"You have to have 100 per cent focus because any little moment can change the game.

"We've learned that it's very painful to lose a semi-final."

United have remained in Cologne since Monday's match and Solskjaer believes they are ready for the threat posed by Sevilla.

"We've had a few good days now preparing, both recovering and preparing, training," Solskjaer said.

"Not very often we have six days between games, so we're ready.

"We are physically definitely ready. Mentally the boys will be ready because a semi-final everyone would want to take part and join in. I just want them to enjoy it.

"For me as well, looking forward to the semis. We've been already twice now in the semi this season.

"Of course we're happy with going as far as we have but we're not satisfied. We want to go one step further."

Sevilla will provide a indication of how far United have come under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have a chance to prove just how far they have come under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday in the Europa League semi-final.

The signs have been very promising - both visually and results-wise - but a win over Sevilla to reach a major European final would hammer home the theory that this team is going places fast. A place in the final against Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk is the prize on offer.

The last meeting between these two teams, just over two years ago, saw United dumped out of the Champions League last 16 by the La Liga side at Old Trafford. It was a performance that epitomised Jose Mourinho's final months in the job; unimaginative, stale and downright dull.

