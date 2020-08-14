West Bromwich Albion News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Premier League pre-season friendlies - fixtures, results, dates 2020/21

Premier League 2020/21 season starts on September 12

Last Updated: 14/08/20 2:22pm

Tottenham have confirmed a series of pre-season friendlies against EFL sides
Tottenham have confirmed a series of pre-season friendlies against EFL sides

Premier League clubs are releasing details of their pre-season preparations as the 2020/21 campaign looms.

The new term is scheduled to start on September 12 - just six weeks after the previous season finished - and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic means many teams are playing warm-up games close to home.

Keep track of the fixtures and results here.

Arsenal

Aug 29: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Community Shield (6.30pm, Wembley)

Aston Villa

TBC.

Brighton

TBC.

Burnley

TBC.

Chelsea

TBC.

Crystal Palace

TBC.

Everton

Everton will start their pre-season programme at Blackpool
Everton will start their pre-season programme at Blackpool

Aug 22: Blackpool vs Everton (3pm, Bloomfield Road)

Sep 1: Blackburn vs Everton (6pm, Ewood Park)

Fulham

TBC.

Leeds

TBC.

Leicester

TBC.

Liverpool

TBC.

Manchester City

TBC.

Manchester United

TBC.

Newcastle

TBC.

Sheffield United

TBC.

Southampton

TBC.

Tottenham

Aug 22: Tottenham vs Ipswich (3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Aug 28: Tottenham vs Reading (3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Aug 29: Tottenham vs Birmingham (3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

West Brom

TBC.

West Ham

Aug 25: Ipswich vs West Ham (2pm, Portman Road)

Also See:

Aug 25: Wycombe vs West Ham (2pm, Adams Park)

Wolves

TBC.

Have you opted into Sky Bet Club?

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday to earn a free £5. Free bets will credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK