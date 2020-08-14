Premier League pre-season friendlies - fixtures, results, dates 2020/21

Tottenham have confirmed a series of pre-season friendlies against EFL sides

Premier League clubs are releasing details of their pre-season preparations as the 2020/21 campaign looms.

The new term is scheduled to start on September 12 - just six weeks after the previous season finished - and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic means many teams are playing warm-up games close to home.

Keep track of the fixtures and results here.

Aug 29: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Community Shield (6.30pm, Wembley)

Everton will start their pre-season programme at Blackpool

Aug 22: Blackpool vs Everton (3pm, Bloomfield Road)

Sep 1: Blackburn vs Everton (6pm, Ewood Park)

Aug 22: Tottenham vs Ipswich (3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Aug 28: Tottenham vs Reading (3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Aug 29: Tottenham vs Birmingham (3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Aug 25: Ipswich vs West Ham (2pm, Portman Road)

Aug 25: Wycombe vs West Ham (2pm, Adams Park)

