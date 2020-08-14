Premier League pre-season friendlies - fixtures, results, dates 2020/21
Premier League 2020/21 season starts on September 12
Last Updated: 14/08/20 2:22pm
Premier League clubs are releasing details of their pre-season preparations as the 2020/21 campaign looms.
The new term is scheduled to start on September 12 - just six weeks after the previous season finished - and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic means many teams are playing warm-up games close to home.
Keep track of the fixtures and results here.
Arsenal
Aug 29: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Community Shield (6.30pm, Wembley)
Aston Villa
TBC.
Brighton
TBC.
Burnley
TBC.
Chelsea
TBC.
Crystal Palace
TBC.
Everton
Aug 22: Blackpool vs Everton (3pm, Bloomfield Road)
Sep 1: Blackburn vs Everton (6pm, Ewood Park)
Fulham
TBC.
Leeds
TBC.
Leicester
TBC.
Liverpool
TBC.
Manchester City
TBC.
Manchester United
TBC.
Newcastle
TBC.
Sheffield United
TBC.
Southampton
TBC.
Tottenham
Aug 22: Tottenham vs Ipswich (3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
Aug 28: Tottenham vs Reading (3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
Aug 29: Tottenham vs Birmingham (3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
West Brom
TBC.
West Ham
Aug 25: Ipswich vs West Ham (2pm, Portman Road)
Aug 25: Wycombe vs West Ham (2pm, Adams Park)
Wolves
TBC.