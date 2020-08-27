Bruno Fernandes says Cristiano Ronaldo always asks about Manchester United

Portugal team-mates Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo both joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon

Bruno Fernandes says Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is always interested in the latest developments at Manchester United.

Ronaldo arrived at United from Sporting Lisbon for around £12m as an 18-year-old in the summer of 2003.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent six years at Old Trafford - scoring 118 goals and winning seven major trophies - before joining Real Madrid for a then world-record transfer fee in 2009.

Ronaldo won the Premier League three times with United

United midfielder Fernandes, who also left Sporting in a £46.6m deal in January, revealed the two Portugal team-mates speak regularly about life in Manchester.

When asked whether he discussed the transfer with Ronaldo, Fernandes told the club's official website: "I spoke with him after, not before. I said before - Manchester, for me, was the dream team.

"I always wanted to play for this team and it doesn't matter who can talk about it - bad or good, I will come.

Fernandes scored 12 goals in 22 games for United last season

"It was my dream to play in the Premier League," he added. "I have the choice to come to Manchester United and it was two dreams in one. It was perfect.

"Of course, I spoke with Cristiano after and he spoke very well about the club. I spoke with him some days ago, again.

"Every time I speak with him, he asks me how Manchester is and if everything is okay. Everyone knows he spent a lot of time in Manchester and he has consideration for the club. He likes the club, I think he won his first Ballon d'Or here, so it's a club who've marked him, for sure."

1:58 Dharmesh Sheth reveals Manchester United are 'quite relaxed' over the lack of transfer activity done so far by the club this summer Dharmesh Sheth reveals Manchester United are 'quite relaxed' over the lack of transfer activity done so far by the club this summer

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a new six-year contract with the club - and will compete with David de Gea next season for the number one jersey at Old Trafford.

The deal, confirmed on Wednesday, will see the 23-year-old earning up to £120,000 a week - making him one of the best paid goalkeepers in world football.

Henderson, who has been named in the latest England squad, is not expected to go out on loan for another spell away from Old Trafford - despite up to seven Premier League teams being keen to borrow him.

4:59 A selection of Dean Henderson's best saves from the 2019/20 Premier League season A selection of Dean Henderson's best saves from the 2019/20 Premier League season

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.