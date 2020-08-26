Dean Henderson: Manchester United goalkeeper signs long-term contract

4:59 A selection of Dean Henderson's best saves from the 2019/20 Premier League season A selection of Dean Henderson's best saves from the 2019/20 Premier League season

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a new six-year contract with the club - and will go head-to-head with David de Gea next season for the number one jersey at Old Trafford.

The deal, confirmed on Wednesday, will see the 23-year old earning up to £120,000 a week - making him one of the best paid goalkeepers in world football.

Henderson, who has been named in the latest England squad, is not expected to go out on loan for another spell away from Old Trafford - despite up to seven Premier League teams being keen to borrow him - and will be allowed to battle for the 'keepers' spot with his Spanish team-mate.

David de Gea will face competition from Henderson for the number one shirt next season

"The goalkeeping department at United is excellent; there are three top-level goalkeepers who have achieved so much in the game and I look forward to working with the group," Henderson said.

"The faith that the manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper.

"I'll be giving everything to improve every day so that I can play as many games as possible for this great club. Now I am looking forward to joining up with the England squad and then preparing for the season ahead."

Henderson spent the past two campaigns on loan at Sheffield United, helping the Blades to promotion to the Premier League in 2019, before an impressive debut top-flight campaign last season.

Calls for Henderson, who only signed his previous deal last summer, to challenge De Gea have grown after the Spaniard received criticism for a number of errors during the 2019-20 season.

"We are delighted that Dean has signed his new contract," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. "He had another great season at Sheffield United, where he gained a lot of experience and grew both as a player and a person.

"Dean is a fantastic young 'keeper with the attitude and work-rate to keep improving every day.

"We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department and that gives us the competition for places that we are looking for in the squad."

Sheffield United re-signed Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as Henderson's replacement on a four-year contract worth up to £18.5m, three-and-a-half years after first selling him to the Cherries.

Roy Keane was left angered by Manchester United's defending during June's 1-1 draw with Tottenham and, in particular, Harry Maguire's positioning and De Gea's tame attempt to keep out Steven Bergwijn's effort.

"I'm shocked at that goal," the former United captain said on Sky Sports. "I've watched a lot of football over the years, but to give that away, I'm fuming.

"This is an established international goalkeeper. I'm flabbergasted. There's got to be something going on at half-time. If I was Ole, make some changes, get some lads off the pitch, some of them are going through the motions at the moment.

"I can't believe (Luke) Shaw heads the ball up and then runs forward, I'm staggered at Maguire, staggered that an international player can get done like this, and I'm sick to death of this goalkeeper.

"Spurs have been okay, they've been compact. But Maguire and De Gea, I wouldn't let them on the bus after the match, let them get a taxi back to Manchester."

David de Gea has made seven errors leading to goals over the past two seasons in the Premier League - more than he made over the previous seven campaigns combined

Henderson is England and United's future No 1 - Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tipped Henderson for a bright future

Speaking in June before Manchester United's first Premier League fixture of Project Restart against Tottenham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he expects Henderson will become both England and United's future No 1 goalkeeper.

"Dean has made some great choices over the years and has developed fantastically," said Solskjaer. "We're looking at that in terms of where he's going to be next season, but as yet that has not been decided.

"This season has proved a great experience for him, he's done himself some favours with his performances, and proved he will be England's No 1 and Man United's No 1 at some point."

Sky Sports' Gary Neville urged Solskjaer back in June to be "ruthless" when deciding between De Gea and Henderson.

"De Gea has been good enough. I was nervous about him in his first year or two at Manchester United but then he did prove to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world for four or five years.

"In the last 18 months he's been riddled with mistakes and only Solskjaer can make that decision over the goalkeeper.

"What I would say about that decision is that Solskjaer has to be decisive and ruthless with that decision, he's got to think about himself and the club. If he thinks De Gea is going to return to the level he was at before, stick with him.

"De Gea hasn't put a foot wrong in [United's] last two matches. Solskjaer has still got that decision in his hands, but he's at least got through that until the end of the season."

Bosnich: Henderson staking his claim

De Gea is expected to remain as Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper for now but Henderson has certainly put pressure on the Spaniard, according to Bosnich.

"Obviously when you start making mistakes as he has done in the last six to 12 months people start opening their eyes and because it has happened in certain situations which have cost Manchester United, for example the FA Cup semi-final, people start asking questions," Bosnich said.

"Also having someone like Dean Henderson playing so well at Sheffield United, and being on Manchester United's books, it is only natural that people are going to ask if he is up to it."

