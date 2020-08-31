Harry Maguire: Manchester United give captain extra time off

Manchester United have given captain Harry Maguire extra time off

Harry Maguire will be given extra time off by Manchester United following his arrest and subsequent court case in Greece this month.

Those members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad not on international duty are expected back at Carrington for pre-season training from Wednesday.

But it's understood the United captain might not link up with his team-mates until the weekend at the earliest.

That would give Maguire two weeks of training before the opening game of the season against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 19, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

United and Manchester City have both been given an extra week by the Premier League due to their involvement in the latter stages of the Europa League and Champions League respectively.

Harry Maguire has been dropped from the England squad by Gareth Southgate

Maguire had been due to meet up with the England squad at the weekend ahead of the Nations League ties against Iceland and Denmark, but was dropped from the squad by Gareth Southgate.

Maguire's legal term successfully appealed the 21-month suspended prison sentence originally handed down by the court, a full re-trial will be held at a later date although may have to wait up to two years before his appeal is heard due to a backlog of legal cases in Greece.

Maguire's conviction 'no longer recognised in law'

Explaining Maguire's appeal process, leading barrister Paula Rhone-Adrien told the PA news agency: "Yes, the proceedings have been nullified, but this simply means the conviction is no longer recognised in law.

Harry Maguire's legal team successfully appealed his 21 month suspended sentence

"Maguire is going to be given an opportunity to state why the court was wrong to have found him guilty. Everyone is entitled to a right to appeal a decision made against them."

This, "in essence", means Maguire is innocent unless the appeal hearing finds him guilty.

Mrs Rhone-Adrien said: "It's a complete retrial and he will even be able to adduce fresh evidence if he needs to."