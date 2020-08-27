Paul Pogba tests positive for coronavirus, left out of France squad

Paul Pogba has not been selected for France's Nations League games next month after a positive coronavirus test

Paul Pogba has been left out of France's squad for the Nations League games against Sweden and Croatia after testing positive for coronavirus.

The news was confirmed by France head coach Didier Deschamps after he announced the squad for the games, with Pogba's place being taken by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Deschamps said: "I had to make a last-minute change to this list, because Paul Pogba was planned to be in this list but unfortunately for him, he took a test (for COVID-19) yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga."

A Manchester United statement said: "Pogba has been replaced in the squad after testing positive for COVID-19. The midfielder will be unable to add to his 69 caps and 10 goals for his country in the games next month.

"Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season."

France are scheduled to play Sweden in Solna on September 5 and Croatia in Paris on September 8.

Pogba will have to self-isolate for a period of 14 days, which would rule him out of France's games in the period but mean he is available for selection when Manchester United begin their Premier League season against Crystal Palace on September 19.

More to follow...