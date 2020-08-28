Marc Jurado and Alvaro Fernandez: Manchester United closing in on signing of Spanish duo

Alvaro Fernandez Carreras joins Manchester United from Real Madrid's youth setup

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of two of Spain's brightest young prospects, Marc Jurado and Alvaro Fernandez.

United have beaten a host of European clubs to bring in the two full-backs, who join from Barcelona and Real Madrid's youth setups respectively.

The two prospects are now in Manchester under a two-week quarantine - as per government protocol for arrivals from Spain - ahead of completing their moves.

Sixteen-year-old Jurado and 17-year-old Carreras, a right-back and left-back respectively, both turned down contract offers at the La Liga giants to join United's youth teams.

The pair were pictured in United training gear on Wednesday and appeared to confirm their squad numbers, with Fernandez wearing the number 90 and Jurado wearing the number 88.

