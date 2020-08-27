Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender could return to England fold, awaits re-trial

Harry Maguire may return to Gareth Southgate's England squad shortly after next month's Nations League clashes

Harry Maguire could be back in the England fold within weeks, following the launch of a legal appeal against his conviction for assault and bribery in Greece.

Manchester United announced on Wednesday that Maguire no longer had a criminal record and was was free to travel internationally, while he awaits a full re-trial - which is unlikely to happen until the new year at the earliest.

1:54 James Cooper says there is no suggestion Harry Maguire will be stripped of the Manchester United captaincy. James Cooper says there is no suggestion Harry Maguire will be stripped of the Manchester United captaincy.

The club said the legal appeal now "extinguishes" the verdict of the Syros court, and "nullifies" his conviction.

If the FA views his legal position similarly to United that, to a large extent, solves a problem for England boss Gareth Southgate, who would be free to consider the United captain for selection in his next squad.

England play a friendly with Wales on October 8, and the Nations League group game against Belgium three days later.

It could mean Maguire is back training with England in just over five weeks' time.

3:39 Harry Maguire's retrial could take months or up to a year to take place after the original verdict was nullified. Harry Maguire's retrial could take months or up to a year to take place after the original verdict was nullified.

Maguire's legal team have launched an appeal against his conviction.

Maguire was given a 21-month suspended prison sentence on Tuesday after being convicted, along with his brother, 28-year-old Joe Maguire, and family friend Christopher Sharman, 29, of aggravated assault and the attempted bribery of an official.

He was arrested with his brother and their friend after a fight broke out while he was on holiday in Mykonos. All three men denied all charges.

England manager Gareth Southgate said his decision to withdraw Maguire from the squad, for the fixtures against Iceland and Denmark next month, after he was initially found guilty on all charges was "in the best interest of all parties".