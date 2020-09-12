Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists 'top human' Harry Maguire has his full support

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Harry Maguire has his full support and will remain Manchester United captain

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he will be there to support club captain Harry Maguire, saying that the England international has always been a "top human".

It was confirmed that Maguire would keep the captain's armband for the upcoming season despite being initially handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence after being found guilty by a Greek court of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery.

Maguire and his legal team have since had an appeal for retrial accepted, with United confirming in a statement: "This means that Harry has no criminal record and is once again presumed innocent until proven guilty."

Maguire was granted a few extra days off by the club and is now back in training ahead of United's Premier League campaign opener against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 19, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Maguire's case may not come back to Greek court for several months

Despite a traumatic few weeks for Maguire off the pitch, Solskjaer says he has looked good since returning, adding that the 27-year-old has his full support.

"Of course, Harry had a difficult summer," Solskjaer told Manchester United's official website. "He didn't have a long break. His break was different to others as we gave him a few more days and, after, he's come back and looked fine.

Man Utd vs C Palace Live on

"He's handled it really well and, of course, I'll be here to support him. He is going to be our captain.

"We'll just leave Harry and his people and the process to run. For me, he is a top, an absolute top human being and has always been a positive guy with the right values. So I really hope we can see Harry performing at his best."

First signs positive from 'bubbly' Van de Beek

Solskjaer says Van de Beek is an excellent addition to Manchester United's squad

Solskjaer has been impressed with Donny van de Beek since the Dutch midfielder joined the club from Ajax in a deal worth up to £39m.

The 23-year-old currently remains the only addition to Solskjaer's squad this transfer window, however the Norwegian is upbeat about the effect his latest acquisition will have on the team.

Solskjaer said: "He's been training only a couple of days but he's a bright, bubbly character.

"He wants to learn and the first few signs are positive, not that I doubted that one because I've followed him for a few years, of course.

"He's been a talented youngster and now we felt he was ready to come here. He felt it was the best place to come so, for us, it's a good transfer."