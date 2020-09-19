Donny van de Beek on Manchester United bench vs Crystal Palace

Donny van de Beek starts on the bench for Man Utd vs Crystal Palace

Donny van de Beek starts on the bench for Manchester United in Saturday's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The £39m summer arrival from Ajax will have to wait for his full Manchester United debut, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opting for midfield trio of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay.

Daniel James partners Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack, with Mason Greenwood joining Van de Beek on a substitutes' bench that features former Eagles defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as Timothy Fosu-Mensah is handed a rare start.

For Palace, Mamadou Sakho replaces Scott Dann in the only change from opening-day 1-0 victory over Southampton.

Wilfried Zaha captain the Eagles for the first time competitively against his former club, while summer signings Michy Batshuyai and Eberechi Eze have to make do with a place on the bench at Old Trafford.

Team news

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, James, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Van de Beek, Ighalo, Greenwood.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Sakho, Mitchell, McArthur, McCarthy, Schlupp, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Inniss, Kelly, Milivojevic, Eze, Meyer, Batshuayi.

Man Utd vs C Palace Live on

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.