Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward signs new four-year deal

Mason Greenwood has signed a new contract with Manchester United which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 19-year-old academy graduate has been with the club since the age of seven and has gone on to make 82 first-team appearances.

On the new deal, Greenwood, who is also United's youngest-ever European goalscorer, said: "When you join the club at seven years old you just dream of playing for the first-team one day."

"I've worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. I want to thank the academy for everything they have done for me and for their continued support to this day.

"There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football.

"With the support from the manager, Kieran (McKenna) and the rest of the coaching staff and so many great players to learn from; I know that I am developing every single day.

"There is a lot more to come from myself and this team and I am so committed to working week in, week out to help the group achieve success. I want to repay the club for the support that everyone has given me over the years and show everyone just what I am capable of."

More to follow....