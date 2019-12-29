Erling Haaland signs for Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg

Erling Haaland has joined Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Manchester United target Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg.

The highly rated 19-year-old striker arrives in Germany on a four-and-a-half-year deal and will join the Bundesliga club officially on January 3, ending speculation over a potential move to United.

Norway international Haaland has scored 28 times and has registered seven assists in just 22 games for Salzburg this season across all competitions, with eight goals in six Champions League matches.

"I had intensive discussions with the club management and the sports management, especially with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and trainer Lucien Favre," Haaland said.

"There was a feeling right from the start that I absolutely wanted to switch to this club, go this route and play football in this incredible Dortmund atmosphere in front of more than 80,000 spectators. I'm already burning for it."

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke added: "Despite many offers from absolute top clubs from all over Europe, Erling Haaland decided on the task at BVB. Our tenacity has paid off."

Sports director Michael Zorc, who led the negotiations, said: "We can all look forward to an ambitious, athletic and physically strong centre-forward with a pronounced goal instinct and impressive speed.

"We would like to develop [that] further in Dortmund. At the age of 19, Erling is of course just beginning a hopefully great career."